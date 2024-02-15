Aurora approves $1 million in Quality of Life grants

The Aurora City Council Tuesday night approved about $1 million in Quality of Life grants for 2024.

Aldermen voted for a list of 39 grants recommended by city staff out of 49 organizations that applied.

The Quality of Life program is a local program, funded by gaming taxes from Hollywood Casino-Aurora.

In the Quality of Life program, the type of activities covered, and the number of grants in those activities, are: 18 in education and youth; seven in community; five in basic needs; four for seniors; three for mental health; and two for museums.

The city received a total of about 49 requests totaling $1.75 million, according to Chris Ragona, the city’s Community Development director.

The grants and organizations include Fox Valley United Way SPARK program, $25,000; Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, $5,000; Loaves and Fishes, $25,000; Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry, $25,000; YWCA early childhood emergency fund, $15,000; Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, $4,500; Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry, $21,000; and Fox Valley Special Recreation Foundation, $5,000.

Also, Hope for Tomorrow, homeless men’s and veterans recovery home program, $19,000; Ladder Up, a tax income preparation and financial support services program for low-income residents, $20,000; Lewis Simmons Foundation, $10,000; African American Men of Unity, $20,000; Agape, $11,000; Alive Center, $11,500; Aurora Starz, $3,000; Boys Baseball of Aurora, $2,500; Boys and Girls Club of Elgin, $7,500; and Communities in Schools, $290,000.

Also, Dominican Literacy Center, $10,000; Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, $19,000; Imperfect Angels, $5,000; Marie Wilkinson Child Development Center, $20,000; Northern Illinois Food Bank, $20,000; Quad County Urban League, $15,000; Simply Destinee SEEDS program, $15,000; The Start Program, $2,500; Three Fires Council, Boy Scouts of America, $10,000; and Waubonsee Community College, Aurora Adult Education learners, $10,000.

Also, Wayside Cross – Youth Services Program, $14,000; Wheatland Athletic Association, $10,000; World Relief, $15,500; Judah Robinson Foundation for homeless mental health intervention, $10,000; NAMI DuPage, $10,000; Aurora Historical Museum, $50,000; and Aurora Regional Fire Museum, $50,000.

Also, DuPage Senior Citizens Council, $25,000; Northern Illinois Food Bank senior grocery program, $25,000; Riverwalk Adult Day Services, $9,000; Xilin, to manage aging life, $19,000; Ritas Ministries, $23,000; and Association for Individual Development victim services program, $100,000.

slord@tribpub.com