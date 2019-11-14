Aurora Cannabis Announces Temporary Amended Early Conversion Privilege for its 2020 Convertible Debentures

Secures Commitment of Investors Holding Approximately $155 million of

Debentures to Convert

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabis worldwide, announced today that it has provided notice to all holders (the "Debentureholders") of the Company's CAD$230 million 5% unsecured, convertible debentures due March 9, 2020 (the "Debentures") of an opportunity to voluntarily convert their Debentures at the Amended Early Conversion Ratio (as defined herein).

All Debentureholders will be able to convert their Debentures at the Amended Early Conversion Ratio during the period commencing on November 18, 2019 and ending at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 20, 2019 (the "Early Conversion Period"). The Amended Early Conversion Ratio will be determined using an amended early conversion price (the "Amended Early Conversion Price"), which will represent a 6% discount to 5 day volume weighted average trading price (the "VWAP") of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges, as outlined in the indenture dated March 9, 2018, as supplemented by a first supplemental indenture, between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee") governing the Debentures (the "Indenture"), which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The VWAP will be measured utilizing volumes and prices on both the Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges.

Lock-Up Support

Aurora has secured the commitment of investors holding approximately $155 million face value of Debentures to convert their Debentures at the Amended Early Conversion Ratio.

Exchange Details & Benefits

A Debentureholder who elects to convert their Debentures during the Early Conversion Period will receive the following per each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures submitted:

(i) all Common Shares contractually due under the temporarily amended early conversion ratio equal

to $1,000 principal amount of Debentures divided by the Amended Early Conversion Price per

$1,000 principal amount of such Debentureholder's Debentures (the "Amended Early Conversion

Ratio"), (ii) accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date, being June 30, 2019, to, but

excluding, November 25, 2019, payable in cash, and (iii) future unpaid interest from November 25, 2019, to, but excluding, the date of maturity of the

Debentures, being March 9, 2020, payable in cash

Any Debentureholder who converts their Debentures during the Early Conversion Period by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 18, 2019 will receive the Common Shares due under the Amended Early Conversion Ratio under an alternate settlement process as described in the Supplemented Indenture.

In accordance with the terms of the Indenture and, concurrently with this news release, the Company has provided the Trustee with a notice of the Amended Early Conversion Ratio (the "Notice"). As set out in the Notice, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the Amended Early Conversion Ratio applicable to the Debentures during the Early Conversion Period. The Amended Early Conversion Ratio during the Early Conversion Period will not affect the rights of those Debentureholders who do not convert their Debentures prior to the expiry of the Early Conversion Period.

The Company will issue a press release on November 22, 2019 after the close of trading of the stock exchanges, confirming the Amended Early Conversion Price and the Amended Early Conversion Ratio.

Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora, stated: "The early conversion program provides Debentureholders with a meaningful incentive to convert early and we are very pleased to have the institutional support to ensure meaningful participation."