Aurora Cannabis and Cronos Group: Time to Take Profits?

Canadian pot titans Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) have both seen their shares ring in the new year with absolutely astounding gains. Aurora's stock, for instance, has shot up a whopping 59% since the start of 2019, whereas Cronos' shares have gained a staggering 109% during just the first five weeks of the new year.

What's behind this blistering growth? Unfortunately, the underlying reason isn't readily apparent. Aurora, for its part, did acquire privately held Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation in an all stock transaction, as well as raise an additional $345 million via a senior note offering in January. But neither of these strategic moves justifies a $2.9 billion bump in market capitalization.

Cronos, on the other hand, has basically maintained radio silence during the first few weeks of 2019. Now, the pot company's partner Altria (NYSE: MO) did provide investors with a rather upbeat outlook on the duo's prospects in the high-value cannabis space during its fourth-quarter conference call. But even that upbeat assessment wasn't exactly groundbreaking news.

So, given the lack of a material catalyst behind either of these enormous moves northwards, it's arguably the perfect time to consider if investors should start to take profits in these two white-hot pot stocks. Let's dig deeper to find out.

Aurora's value proposition

Aurora is a serial acquirer. Over the last two-plus years, the company has gobbled up over 16 of its direct and indirect competitors to build out a sprawling cannabis business that touches almost every corner of the industry.

Its growth-by-acquisition strategy has produced several important value drivers for shareholders. Specifically, the company now has one of the broadest footprints in the nascent European medical marijuana market; it has a top-shelf production capacity of approximately 700,000 kilograms per year; and the company owns the rights to an impressive line-up of branded cannabis products through its acquisitions of MedReleaf and Whistler Medical Marijuana. Finally, Aurora also sports a strong presence in the high-value hemp space, thanks to its acquisition of ICC Labs.

The downside is that Aurora has been one of the worst offenders in the industry in terms of raising capital at investors' expense. Aurora's outstanding share count, for instance, has ballooned over this period of hyperexpansion: