Aurora County deputy arrested, charged for allegedly shooting, killing dog as juvenile stood near

Oct. 19—ALEXANDRIA — An Aurora County sheriff's deputy is facing criminal charges after allegedly firing his gun four times in a Hanson County residence, killing a dog and striking fear into a minor.

Anthony Aronov, 27, of Plankinton, is facing one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 misdemeanor, in connection with the alleged shooting.

Court documents indicate that at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, authorities in Hanson County were called to a residence near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 42 and 428th Avenue for a report of a man shooting a dog. Authorities requested Aronov, who reported the shooting, to meet them at the Hanson County Sheriff's Office in Alexandria.

Aronov allegedly told authorities that while following a female into the residence, a dog lunged at him multiple times. Backed into a corner, Aronov said he was in fear for his life and shot the dog four times before he called 911 to report the shooting.

Turning their focus to the residence, authorities met with three witnesses on the property to discuss the shooting. Though two of the witnesses didn't have a direct sight-line to the events, a juvenile confirmed that the dog began barking and moving toward Aronov, but said the dog had turned and walked away before Aronov began shooting.

The minor witness said the shots were in the direction of the juvenile. Another female witness added that she had instructed Aronov to wait outside for a moment, though it was possible Aronov did not hear her.

The dog was found dead behind a trailer on the property. Authorities gathered photographs of the scene, collected bullet casings and had the juvenile provide a written statement.

At a later, unspecified time, Hanson County officials called Aronov and asked him to meet deputies at the Davison County Sheriff's Office, a sort of halfway point for investigators to collect another statement from Aronov.

Court documents say that, with a Davison County deputy also present, Aronov said he did not see the juvenile standing in the line of fire, and denied firing any shots in the direction of a human.

Despite his claim, Aronov was arrested while at the Davison County Sheriff's Office, and had his personal firearm confiscated for investigation purposes. Court documents indicate the investigation remains ongoing.

Before becoming a sheriff's deputy in Aurora County earlier this month, Aronov worked as a jailer in Union County for roughly nine months before he was terminated.

While neither Aurora County Sheriff Roman Briggs nor Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges was not immediately available for comment regarding Aronov.

If convicted of the charge, Aronov could be sentenced to serve up to one year in prison and pay fines of up to $2,000. He was released on bond on Oct. 17. An initial appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Earlier this year, another Aurora County sheriff's deputy was criminally charged in Davison County for possession of child porn.

In July, David Suarez was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography after a cybertip led agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation to open an investigation.

Court documents from that case indicate that in June, Suarez, 24, received multiple sexually explicit images through Facebook Messenger of a female known to Suarez to be 17-years-old at the time. The cybertip originated from an unknown third party.

After receiving one set of images, Suarez allegedly asked for additional sexually explicit images of the minor. Authorities say a forensic review of his phone discovered five saved images that were deemed pornographic in nature.

In a press release issued the same day Suarez was charged, Briggs said Suarez was immediately terminated as soon as he learned of the investigation.

Suarez, who is out on bond, pleaded not guilty to all charges filed, and is set to head to a jury trial in Davison County on Dec. 12.