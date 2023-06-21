Aurora firefighter facing felony assault, misdemeanor domestic violence charges

An Aurora firefighter was arrested at the fire department on Thursday after assault and domestic violence charges were filed in connection with a reported incident at his Streetsboro home.

Jason Allan Dailey, 35, was arraigned Friday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas in Ravenna on charges of second-degree felony assault and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

Aurora Fire Chief Matthew McBirney said Tuesday that Dailey, a part-time firefighter and paramedic hired in August 2018, has been suspended pending the outcome of the charges against him.

McBirney declined to comment further.

According to Streetsboro police, the assault charge stems from an allegation that Dailey threw a 20-year-old woman against a wall following a June 11 altercation he had with her mother. The woman's finger was fractured and it required surgery. The misdemeanor charge is due to an allegation that Dailey grabbed the 43-year-old mother by the neck and chest, threw her against a wall and then to the ground, causing bruising, including to her ribs, chest, arms and thighs.

Police said the alleged assaults were not reported until Thursday. After police saw the mother and daughter's injuries and viewed their medical records, the Portage County Prosecutor's Office authorized the charges. Streetsboro police then arrested Dailey at the Aurora Fire Department, where he was working, and he was taken to Portage County Jail.

Dailey was released Friday on a $7,500 bond. A temporary protection order has been issued, according to court records.

Dailey is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday. An attorney for Dailey could not immediately be identified.

