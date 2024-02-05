Aurora to honor victims on fifth anniversary of Pratt mass shooting

The city of Aurora will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Henry Pratt workplace mass shooting with a candlelight vigil on Feb. 15.

On Feb. 15, 2019, five employees of the Henry Pratt Co. on Aurora’s near West Side lost their lives in a mass shooting after a disgruntled co-worker opened fire during a termination meeting inside the Pratt warehouse.

Five Aurora police officers were wounded during the mass shooting – John Cebulski, Marco Gomez, James Zegar, Adam Miller and Reynaldo Rivera.

The city will remember the five Pratt employees who were killed – Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner – and honor their families at the upcoming vigil.

Many members of those families will be present at the vigil at 6 p.m. at Belle Salle Events Center, 1920 E. New York St. in Aurora, city officials said in a press release about the event.

The remembrance ceremony will include remarks from family members, reflections from law enforcement and an official unveiling of the memorial bench designed in the honor of those who died, according to the release.

An RSVP is required to attend the event. To RSVP, go to www.aurora-il.org/WeRemember

