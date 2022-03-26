Aurora man arrested on suspicion of breaking into Lyons-area home, assaulting owner

Annie Mehl, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
Mar. 26—An Aurora man was arrested Friday on suspicion of breaking into a home near Lyons and assaulting its owner before being shot by another resident at the house.

William Andrew Cummings, 27, faces charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, false reporting to authorities and third-degree criminal trespassing. He is in custody at the Larimer County Jail. His bond has not been set.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office was notified of a burglary in progress at a home near Blue Mountain and Blue View roads in Lyons, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Cummings entered the home without permission and began fighting with the owner. During that time, another resident shot Cummings.

Cummings was taken into custody after deputies arrived on scene, the release said. He was first taken to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound on his leg before he was booked at the jail.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries from fighting Cummings, the release said. No one else in the home was harmed.

Cummings' booking photo was not immediately available.

