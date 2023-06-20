Aurora man charged with stealing motorized trike belonging to man with limited mobility

An Aurora man has been charged with stealing a motorized trike in North Aurora belonging to a person with limited mobility who used it to get around, officials said.

Arturo Curiel-Barraza, 28, has been charged with theft, obstructing a police officer and resisting a police officer in connection with the theft of a battery-powered motorized trike around 3:40 p.m. June 12 from the 100 block of South Lincolnway, North Aurora police said in a news release.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St. in North Aurora, after a caller said a suspicious person who resembled the man who allegedly stole the trike had been spotted, officials said. The caller believed it was the alleged offender based on images the North Aurora Police Department posted on its social media of the theft, according to the release.

Upon arrival, officers approached Curiel-Barraza and discovered he had an unrelated active warrant for his arrest from the Aurora Police Department, officials said. Curiel-Barraza is accused of refusing to identify himself and resisting arrest when he was taken into custody, according to the release.

Curiel-Barraza remains in custody at the Kane County jail after a bond hearing was held Tuesday.

The stolen trike has not yet been recovered. It is a black electric Eco-Delta SX, valued at nearly $3,000, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Aurora Police Department. Anyone with information about the stolen trike is asked to call the department’s Investigations Division at 630-897-8705. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 630-897-8705 and choosing option 2.

mejones@chicagotribune.com