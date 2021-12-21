Aurora man faces federal charges for allegedly attacking cops with flagpole during Capitol riot

An Aurora man has been arrested on federal charges alleging he used a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riots.

James Robert Elliott, 24, who also goes by “Jim Bob,” was charged in and indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with six counts, including civil disorder, assault of a federal officer, entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, and carrying out an act of violence on Capitol grounds.

The bare-bones, four-page indictment does not provide further details on the alleged assault of the officers.

Elliott was arrested in the Chicago area Tuesday morning and is expected to appear by telephone before a magistrate judge at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

He is at least the 20th person from Illinois to be charged in the Capitol breach, which has led to what prosecutors have described as among the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history.

An attorney for Elliott could not immediately be reached.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.