Aurora man facing 5 felony counts in gun-related incident

Jan. 22—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge ruled this week that there is probable cause for an Aurora man to stand trial on charges that he burst into an apartment armed with a gun and frightened two teens.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to order Calyn D. Short, 23, to stand trial on single counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

The charges stem from an incident May 14, 2020, when Short purportedly entered an apartment on West Church Street in Aurora without permission, armed with a handgun and demanding to know where the children were.

Two teenage boys who were in the apartment at the time fled the room they were in out of fear of him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.