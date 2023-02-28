Aurora man facing child pornography charges

An Aurora man has been charged with 18 felonies for allegedly reproducing or distributing and possessing child pornography, police said.

Jeremy Lenerville, 40, of the 1300 block of Valayna Drive, was arrested around 6:15 a.m. Thursday after Aurora police executed a search warrant at his house, police said.

During the search, investigators seized multiple electronic devices that contained suspected child pornography, police said in a news release.

Lenerville was charged with seven counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography and 11 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the release.

Lenerville is being held at the DuPage County Jail with bail set at $250,000. If he posts bond, he is ordered to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and must surrender all firearms along with his Firearm Owners Identification Card, police said.

