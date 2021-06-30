Aurora man facing domestic assault and child kidnapping charges

Jun. 30—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 20-year-old Aurora man waived preliminary hearings this month on both domestic assault charges filed on him in March and child kidnapping charges he picked up June 14.

Dalton L. Osborne waived the hearings June 17 in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in connection with an incident involving his 17-year-old brother and on two counts of child kidnapping and a third count of first-degree sexual abuse involving acts committed with two 4-year-old girls.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 12.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he approached his brother March 31 armed with a folding knife and threatening to use it. The affidavit does not allege that he injured the brother but only that he attempted to inflict serious injury during the incident in Aurora.

The incident June 14 allegedly took place at another address in Aurora and involved two 4-year-old girls that Osborne allegedly took behind an apartment building, ostensibly to show them pictures. The girls subsequently told the mother of one of the girls that he had kissed her daughter, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A female neighbor corroborated the girls' account to some extent, telling police that Osborne approached her while the children were outside playing and asked to be able to show them pictures of scenery. She told him not to do that, but he hung around and she later saw him going behind the building with the two girls, according to the affidavit.