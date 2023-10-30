Aurora man found guilty of sexual assault

An Aurora man has been found guilty of sexual assault by a Kane County judge, officials said.

Rene Cano-Rodriguez, 32, of the 600 block of Gates Street, was found guilty by Kane County Judge David P. Kliment

Thursday of criminal sexual assault after Cano-Rodriguez waived his right to a jury trial, according to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Cano-Rodriguez was attending a party at a house in Aurora on Aug. 22, 2020, when he gave the victim multiple shots of tequila to drink, according to the release. Cano-Rodriguez helped to walk the victim to her bedroom and then sexually assaulted her when she was unable to give consent because she was intoxicated, officials said.

Cano-Rodriguez is due back in court for sentencing on Dec. 1 and faces a sentence of four to 15 years in prison. In addition, he must register for life as a sexual offender.

