Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman, then pushing pregnant teen who witnessed the incident

An Aurora man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and then pushing a pregnant teenager who walked in and witnessed the assault, officials said.

Francisco L. Manriquez, 53, of the 700 block of West Sullivan Road, was found guilty by a jury on Jan. 31 of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery after a two-day trial, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Manriquez sexually assaulted a woman on Feb. 5, 2020. He then battered a teenager, who was seven months pregnant, after she walked in and witnessed the assault, according to the release.

Manriquez has been held with bail set at $1 million since he was arrested two days after the attack, officials said. Kane County Judge David Kliment revoked the bail after Manriquez’s conviction.

Manriquez is due back in court for sentencing on March 31. He will have to register for life as a sex offender.

