Aurora man killed in Sunday shooting

Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city Sunday, officials said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Aurora police received several 911 calls referencing a person shot in the 400 block of West New York Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 24-year-old Aurora man inside a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds. Firefighters took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to officials.

Police are withholding the identity of the man who was killed until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5500 or report information anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or go to p3tips.com/135.

