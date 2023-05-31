Aurora man sentenced to 100 years in prison after breaking into woman’s home, sexually assaulting her

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after he broke into a woman’s home, sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to her bank to withdraw money from her account, officials said.

Thaddeus Jones, 26, was sentenced Tuesday after a jury in April found him guilty of home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On March 23, 2018, around 7:15 a.m., DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in an unincorporated area near Naperville for a report of a home invasion. Police learned that Jones had broken into the woman’s home, sexually assaulted her and then forced her into her car, which she then drove to her bank to withdraw money for him out of her account, officials said.

Jones then drove away in the woman’s car, according to the release. He was later located at a motel in Naperville and taken into custody, officials said. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County jail since that time.

Jones will be eligible for parole in 2096.

