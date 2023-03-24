Aurora man sentenced to 19 years in prison for home invasion

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after he broke into his estranged wife’s home, officials said.

Michael Spina, 65, of the 2400 block of West Downer Place, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of home invasion, officials with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Spina forced his way into the home around 5 a.m. Jan. 25, 2020, and grabbed an 8-inch knife. Spina walked around the residence, searching and calling out for his estranged wife, officials said.

The woman had seen him walking in the yard, called 911 and then hid from him while she waited for police to arrive, officials said.

Spina was under a court order to stay away from the woman and the house, according to officials.

Spina receives credit for 1,147 days served in the county jail, where he had been held since his arrest in lieu of $100,000 bail.

In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to stay away from his estranged wife and her home for two years after he is released from prison.

mejones@chicagotribune.com