Aurora man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting man in city

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in a 2020 fatal shooting in Aurora, officials said.

Trevor C. White, 20, of the 1600 block of Northeast Drive, agreed to the sentence just before his trial was set to begin, officials with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Prosecutors said just before midnight on Feb. 7, 2020, White arrived at the home of his former girlfriend’s sister in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue in Aurora. His former girlfriend, her sister and the victim, John H. Smith, who had recently met White’s former girlfriend, where at the home, officials said.

White acquired a 9mm handgun before going to the apartment, where he tried and failed to convince his former girlfriend to leave with him, prosecutors said. As the former girlfriend and her sister attempted to get White to leave, he fired a single shot from the handgun at Smith, fatally striking him in the side, according to officials.

White at the time of the shooting was 16 years old and had no previous criminal history, Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in a statement.

In accordance with Illinois law, White must serve the full sentence. He receives credit for 1,215 days served in the Kane County jail.

