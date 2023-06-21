Aurora man sentenced to 75 years in prison for fatal 2021 shooting

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison in connection with a January 2021 shooting in Aurora that left a 32-year-old man dead, officials said.

Daniel Aguirre, 25, of the 800 block of South Loucks Street, who was found guilty by a Kane County jury in April of first-degree murder, was the second man charged in the death of Fernando Carapia, who was fatally shot in the 300 block of South Spencer Street in Aurora, according to officials.

Aguirre must serve 50 years for the killing and a 25-year enhancement because the jury found he personally fired the gun that killed Carapia, according to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Aguirre was a passenger in a vehicle when around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021, he got out of the car and fired a gun several times, shooting Carapia in the back yard of his home, according to the release. Aguirre then returned to the vehicle which drove away, officials said.

Carapia was struck by multiple bullets and died at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities believe the murder was gang-motivated, but that Carapia was not the intended target and was not a gang member, officials said in the release.

Ivan Valles, 20, of the 500 block of Seventh Avenue in Aurora, was also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the fatal shooting, police said.

Valles was the driver of the vehicle and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in exchange for a sentence of 15 years in prison, according to officials.

