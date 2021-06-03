Aurora man to stand trial in assaulting brother

Jun. 3—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 40-year-old man from Aurora on Wednesday was ordered to stand trial on a felony charge of assaulting his brother with his fists and an aluminum crutch.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Justin T. Crouch to stand trial on a count of first-degree domestic assault.

Crouch is accused of attacking his brother, Michael Crouch, on Sept. 22, punching him in the face and the back of his head before hitting him several times in the back with a crutch, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 14.