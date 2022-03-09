Aurora man to stand trial on child pornography charges

Mar. 9—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An 18-year-old man from Aurora has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he took pornographic photos of a 19-month-old girl and posted them online.

Dominick A. Phinney waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of possession of child pornography and a count of promoting child pornography.

The defendant is accused of taking two pornographic photos of the girl July 31 and posting them Aug. 31 on SmugMug, a photo-sharing website.

SmugMug reported the distribution of the material to law enforcement Sept. 9, and an investigative subpoena was served to identify the subscriber at the IP address from which they were sent.

A search warrant was served Oct. 21 at the subscriber's home in Aurora. The occupants were not home at the time, and no evidence was found, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

But a search warrant executed the same day at a residence in Barry County where the photos were believed to have been taken helped investigators identify the child and develop Phinney as a suspect in the creation of the photos and their distribution.

The affidavit states that consent to search the phone of the suspect was obtained from a family member at the address in Aurora and more than 50 images of child pornography, including the two posted photos and a third photo of the girl, were found on the phone.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set Phinney's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 11.