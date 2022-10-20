Aurora man to stand trial on first-degree assault charges

Oct. 20—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge decided this week that there is probable cause for an Aurora man to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman ordered Stephen P. Butts, 38, to stand trial on the charges at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Butts is accused of assaulting the 35-year-old brother of his ex-wife, Abigail Butts, on Nov. 21, 2020, as the brother was helping her move out of the couple's residence in Aurora.

He purportedly put a knife to the brother's neck and threatened to kill him if he did not leave, inflicting a slight cut in the process.

The judge set Nov. 14 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.