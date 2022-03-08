Aurora man to be tried on charge of firing shot near girlfriend's head

Mar. 8—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora man has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he pointed a gun at his girlfriend's head and fired a round that went into the wall behind her.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Parker T. Abramovitz, 32, to stand trial on single counts of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 14.

The charge dates back to an arrest March 6, 2021, after a disturbance at an Aurora motel during which Abramovitz grabbed a handgun from his girlfriend's purse and pointed it at her. A struggle for the gun ensued, with the defendant persisting in pointing the 9 mm handgun at her face while she pushed it away from her until she finally shoved him onto a bed in the room, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Abramovitz then allegedly regained his feet, backed her up against a wall, leveled the gun at her head and fired a shot that narrowly missed her as she closed her eyes and turned her head away in fear.

The round entered the wall. She snatched the gun from him as it jammed ejecting its casing, according to the affidavit. He grabbed her purse and fled the room. Police later found him hiding behind a pile of building materials south of the motel, according to the affidavit.

The charges were dismissed in May of last year when the girlfriend failed to show up to testify on his initial preliminary hearing date, but they were later refiled by the Lawrence County prosecutor's office.