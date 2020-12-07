Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Niu Technologies to Create Optimal Smart Mobility Experience for Users

Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) (“NIU”), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, to help Niu Technologies improve operational and service efficiency in order to deliver an optimal user experience for their customers.

Founded in 2014, Niu Technologies is a premium smart e-scooter brand in China with a focus on lithium-ion battery technologies. NIU is committed to providing global customers with more convenient and environment-friendly smart urban mobility vehicles to redefine urban mobility and improve quality of life. Since its inception, NIU has maintained a rapid growth rate. As of September 2020, NIU had sold accumulatively more than 1.4 million electric two-wheeled vehicles worldwide through its distribution channels which consisted of 1,266 franchised stores in 182 cities in China and distributor networks in 46 countries internationally. In addition, NIU also provides SaaS-based solutions to electric two-wheeled vehicle sharing operators in several countries.

Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading AI-driven push technical capabilities and machine learning-based intelligent operational data analytics to provide NIU with targeted push services that will enable NIU to gain more comprehensive insights into its users’ needs, accurately tailor user experience to their specific interests, and maximize value creation to its users. Both companies are confident that the partnership will be a success and allow joint exploration of growth opportunities in the smart mobility sector going forward.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China with deep expertise in the mobile development sector and proven experience accumulated over almost a decade. Aurora Mobile focuses on helping mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization through iterative technology and product improvements. A series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics, analytics and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) have been successively launched to help APP developers enhance user experience and gain operational insights. Aurora launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution, "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, and the "One-stop Developer Service Platform" that enables mobile APP developers to improve operational efficiency. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce and online education sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh and 17zuoye and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

