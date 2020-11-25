Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Aurora Mobile Limited
·24 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (SAAS Businesses# only)

  • Revenues were RMB65.6 million (US$9.7 million), an increase of 18% year-over-year.

  • Gross profit was RMB49.0 million (US$7.2 million), an increase of 16% year-over-year.

  • Gross margin was 75%, compared with 76% in the same quarter of 2019.

#SAAS Businesses include both the Developer Services and Vertical Applications. SAAS Businesses will be the only business remaining starting from the first quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (for the Group as a whole)

  • Revenues were RMB108.6 million (US$16.0 million), a decrease of 46% year-over-year.

  • Cost of revenues was RMB57.5 million (US$8.5 million), a decrease of 60% year-over-year.

  • Gross profit was RMB51.1 million (US$7.5 million), a decrease of 10% year-over-year.

  • Gross margin was 47%, compared with 28% in the same quarter of 2019.

  • Total operating expenses were RMB97.7 million (US$14.4 million), a decrease of 12% year-over-year.

  • Net loss was RMB43.7 million (US$6.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB31.7 million for the same period last year.

  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB36.9 million (US$5.4 million), compared with a RMB37.6 million adjusted net loss for the same period last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative RMB22.0 million (US$3.2 million), compared with negative RMB26.0 million for the same period last year.

Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

  • Number of mobile apps utilizing at least one of the Company’s developer services, or the cumulative app installations, increased to approximately 1,645,000 as of September 30, 2020 from approximately 1,386,000 as of September 30, 2019.

  • Number of monthly active unique mobile devices increased to 1.39 billion in September 2020 from 1.34 billion in September 2019.

  • Number of paying customers increased to 2,405 in the third quarter of 2020 from 2,312 in the third quarter of 2019.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “From this quarter forward, we will focus on discussing the performance of the company on “SAAS Businesses” (which include only both the Developer Services and Vertical Applications) basis where we exclude the revenues of Targeted Marketing. We believe this discussion is more relevant and helpful for investors to understand how the underlying SAAS Businesses are performing and driving our future. Beginning with the quarter ending March 31, 2021, we will only have these SAAS Businesses remaining.”

“On SAAS Businesses basis, total revenue (which includes both the Developer Services and Vertical Applications) grew 18% year-over-year to RMB65.6 million mainly due to the very strong 99% growth in Developer Services, partially offset by the year-over-year decline in vertical applications, which have been impacted by COVID-19. It is worth noting that customer demand for Vertical Applications has gradually recovered since the second quarter of this year, and revenues from Vertical Applications have seen sequential growth for two consecutive quarters. On SAAS Businesses basis, gross profit has also shown solid growth of 16% year-over-year to RMB49.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due to the strong performance of Developer Services. Also on SAAS Businesses basis, gross margin for this quarter was 75%; stable year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.”

“In the third quarter of 2020, we continued to wind down our Targeted Marketing business according to plan. It contributed only 40% of revenue, down from 49% and 73% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 and the same quarter last year respectively. In terms of total gross profit, its contribution was a mere 4% this quarter, down from 5% and 26% in the second quarter of 2020 and the same quarter last year respectively.”

“In benefiting from the continued strong growth in the high margin SAAS Businesses, and transitioning away from the low margin Targeted Marketing business, on a GAAP basis (which includes Targeted Marketing revenue), our overall Group gross margin was 47% in the third quarter, our highest gross margin ever throughout our operating history, as compared with 28% in the same period of last year and 41% in the prior quarter. We are very pleased with this growing trend in high gross margins over time as we continue shifting our focus to the SAAS Businesses. Following the exit of Targeted Marketing business by the fourth quarter of this year, our business will be 100% contributed by SAAS Businesses beginning 2021. The overall gross margin of the Group is expected to be above 70% by then.”

“In the third quarter, we continued to extensively explore various industry verticals, focusing on helping mobile APP developers with operations, growth and monetization by leveraging our professional, efficient, secure and stable services and great operational analysis capabilities. During the quarter, we launched a one-stop operational platform for APP developers, helping them to improve user engagement, retention, and conversion, as well as achieve greater efficiency, leverage on intelligent user acquisition tools to further refine their operations.”

“Recently, we also signed strategic cooperation agreements with leading platforms across multiple industry verticals such as finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, and online education to drive user growth and traffic, and improve user experience. For example, we have already signed agreements with Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Masterkey, Lilith Games, Missfresh, and 17zuoye, and other well-known companies.”

Mr. Fei Chen, President of Aurora Mobile, added, “In building on the great momentum from the first and second quarters of this year, our Developer Services were once again the star performer during the quarter. Developer Services generated RMB43.7 million in revenue. This revenue, which includes both the Subscriptions and Value-Added-Services, resulted in an impressive 99% revenue growth year-over-year on the back of a continued increase in the number of paying customers in the Subscription business and strong adoption of our Value-Added-Services. Equally strong was the RMB32.6 million gross profit contribution from Developer Services, which grew by 95% year-over-year.”

“Value-added-Services, which include revenues from JG Alliance services and Advertisement SaaS, had another strong quarterly performance with RMB13.5 million in revenue for the quarter compared to NIL same quarter a year ago. As the app market becomes incrementally competitive and user growth becomes stagnant and costly, there’s urgent need for APP developers to find additional sources to monetize existing user bases. While our Developer Service Subscription business satisfies APP developer’s operational needs, our JG Alliance services help APP developers with their user traffic monetization needs. Recently a number of hero APPs, each with over 10 million DAUs in China, have joined our JG Alliance traffic network. The total number of DAUs within our network exceeded 100 million in the third quarter, reaching a major milestone since we launched the service less than a year ago. Endorsement by these hero apps has proved the great value and market acceptance of our JG Alliance products that help mobile APPs to further monetize their APP traffic.”

“On the demand side, mini program developers have become the largest traffic consumer of JG Alliance. With the increasingly expansion of the mini program ecosystem, mini program developers are no longer satisfied with limited traffic supply such as those within WeChat, and they urgently need additional external traffic to meet their huge user acquisition needs. Our JG Alliance’s massive traffic resource and innovative advertising formats can effectively meet their user acquisition needs. Therefore, whether it is from the supply side or the demand side, JG Alliance gives us full confidence that this business will become a growth engine to drive our overall growth in the foreseeable future.”

“The combined revenues from Vertical Applications, which include market intelligence, financial risk management and location-based intelligence, increased by 6% from RMB20.7 million sequentially to RMB21.9 million, as business continued to recover for customers who had been previously impacted by COVID-19. In particular, our location-based intelligence business has seen solid growth of 29% quarter-over-quarter driven by a 60% improvement in ARPU.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “We are very pleased that the increased contribution percentage-wise, year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter by Developer Services and Vertical Applications, has pushed our gross margin for the quarter to an all-time high. This historic high gross margin of 47% in Q3 2020 is the result of our commitment and success in investing, growing and executing well on both the Developer Services and Vertical Applications businesses.”

“These solid operating and financial results are also reflected in our balance sheet. With our stringent credit policy and collection effort, accounts receivable turnover days have decreased significantly from 84 days in Q3 2019 to 45 days in Q3 2020. The deferred revenue balance, which represents cash collected in advance from customers, has increased by 29% year-over-year to RMB110 million as of September 30, 2020. Our operating cash flow has now been positive for two consecutive quarters, with cash inflows this quarter of more than RMB30 million. In addition, our cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment balance was at a healthy level of RMB437 million as of September 30, 2020. Thus, we believe we are in a very solid financial position to further invest in and expand our high-margin SAAS Businesses (include Developer Services and Vertical Applications) going forward.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results (for the Group as a whole)

Revenues were RMB108.6 million (US$16.0 million), a decrease of 46% from RMB202.0 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to the decrease in revenues from Targeted Marketing which decreased 71% year-over-year as we continued to wind down the Targeted Marketing business. This was partially offset by revenue growth from Developer Services which increased by 99% year-over-year.

Cost of revenues was RMB57.5 million (US$8.5 million), a decrease of 60% from RMB145.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB87.0 million decrease in media costs which is in line with reduced revenues from Targeted Marketing business and a RMB0.6 million decrease in personnel cost.

Gross profit was RMB51.1 million (US$7.5 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB56.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in gross profit from Targeted Marketing business as the Company strategically shifts its focus to Developer Services and Vertical Applications.

Gross margin was at 47%, a historic record high, compared to 28% in the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to our revenue mix shift from low margin Targeted Marketing business to high margin SAAS businesses which includes Developer Services and Vertical Applications.

Total operating expenses were RMB97.7 million (US$14.4 million), a decrease of 12% from RMB111.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB45.6 million (US$6.7 million), an increase of 5% from RMB43.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.8 million increase in technical service fees.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB28.0 million (US$4.1 million), a decrease of 8% from RMB30.5 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.4 million decrease in marketing expenses and a RMB1.3 million decrease in personnel costs.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB24.1 million (US$3.5 million), a decrease of 36% from RMB37.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB12.9 million decrease in bad debt allowance and a RMB2.0 million decrease in personnel costs.

Loss from operations was RMB46.6 million (US$6.9 million), compared with RMB54.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB43.7 million (US$6.4 million), compared with RMB31.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB36.9 million (US$5.4 million), compared with RMB37.6 million adjusted net loss in the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative RMB22.0 million (US$3.2 million), compared with negative RMB26.0 million for the same period of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment increased from RMB431.6 million as of December 31, 2019 to RMB436.6 million (US$64.3 million) as of September 30, 2020.

Business Outlook

Beginning from this quarter, we will start providing the quarterly SAAS Businesses revenue guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects the SAAS Businesses revenue to be between RMB74 million and RMB78 million, representing quarter-over-quarter growth of approximately 13% to 19%. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had repurchased a total of 920,606 ADS. No ADS were repurchased during third quarter of 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Hong Kong time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8990716
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, December 1, 2020.

The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

U.S. Toll Free:

1-855-452-5696

Passcode:

8990716

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses three non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and SAAS Businesses revenue, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation and fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense/(benefit), share-based compensation and fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investment. The Company defines SAAS Businesses revenue as the total Group revenue excluding Targeted Marketing revenue.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be impacted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and SAAS Businesses revenue is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@ChristensenIR.com
In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Footnote:
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2020.


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

Three months ended

Nine Months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30，

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

201,951

130,794

108,601

15,995

723,695

365,619

53,850

Cost of revenues

(145,076

)

(77,130

)

(57,536

)

(8,474

)

(527,218

)

(219,550

)

(32,336

)

Gross profit

56,875

53,664

51,065

7,521

196,477

146,069

21,514

Operating expenses

Research and development

(43,295

)

(46,977

)

(45,623

)

(6,720

)

(132,302

)

(133,994

)

(19,735

)

Sales and marketing

(30,478

)

(26,782

)

(27,981

)

(4,121

)

(88,041

)

(79,978

)

(11,780

)

General and administrative

(37,679

)

(25,046

)

(24,050

)

(3,542

)

(80,468

)

(75,570

)

(11,130

)

Total operating expenses

(111,452

)

(98,805

)

(97,654

)

(14,383

)

(300,811

)

(289,542

)

(42,645

)

Loss from operations

(54,577

)

(45,141

)

(46,589

)

(6,862

)

(104,334

)

(143,473

)

(21,131

)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

499

(31

)

(2

)

-

495

7

1

Interest income

1,395

1,390

1,568

231

4,966

4,562

672

Interest expense

(2,858

)

(2,998

)

(2,972

)

(438

)

(8,213

)

(8,903

)

(1,311

)

Other income

23,308

5,923

4,147

611

35,347

11,594

1,707

Change in fair value of derivative liability/asset

662

421

155

23

2,231

1,075

158

Loss before income taxes

(31,571

)

(40,436

)

(43,693

)

(6,435

)

(69,508

)

(135,138

)

(19,904

)

Income tax(expense)/benefit

(162

)

-

-

-

(162

)

-

-

Net loss

(31,733

)

(40,436

)

(43,693

)

(6,435

)

(69,670

)

(135,138

)

(19,904

)


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders

(31,733

)

(40,436

)

(43,693

)

(6,435

)

(69,670

)

(135,138

)

(19,904

)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(31,733

)

(40,436

)

(43,693

)

(6,435

)

(69,670

)

(135,138

)

(19,904

)

Net shares per for, Class A and Class B common shares

Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted

(0.41

)

(0.52

)

(0.56

)

(0.08

)

(0.91

)

(1.75

)

(0.26

)

Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted

(0.41

)

(0.52

)

(0.56

)

(0.08

)

(0.91

)

(1.75

)

(0.26

)

Shares used in net loss per share computation:

Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted

59,688,158

60,234,587

60,461,343

60,461,343

59,641,495

60,281,670

60,281,670

Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted

17,000,189

17,000,189

17,000,189

17,000,189

17,000,189

17,000,189

17,000,189

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(5,641

)

47

2,360

348

(21,903

)

1,627

240

Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(5,641

)

47

2,360

348

(21,903

)

1,627

240

Comprehensive loss

(37,374

)

(40,389

)

(41,333

)

(6,087

)

(91,573

)

(133,511

)

(19,664

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited

(37,374

)

(40,389

)

(41,333

)

(6,087

)

91,573

)

(133,511

)

(19,664

)

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

As of

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

431,459

336,505

49,562

Restricted cash

115

115

17

Derivative assets

-

11

2

Short-term investment

-

100,000

14,728

Accounts receivable

135,417

42,434

6,250

Prepayments and other current assets

86,087

65,111

9,590

Amounts due from related parties

521

505

74

Total current assets

653,599

544,681

80,223

Non-current assets:

Other non-current assets

2,642

4,857

715

Long-term investments

168,637

210,013

30,932

Property and equipment, net

106,235

89,688

13,210

Intangible assets, net

8,810

9,882

1,455

Total non-current assets

286,324

314,440

46,312

Total assets

939,923

859,121

126,535

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

19,996

15,758

2,321

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

77,561

110,096

16,215

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

96,277

94,616

13,935

Convertible Notes

-

232,398

34,229

Amounts due to related parties

56

27

4

Total current liabilities

193,890

452,895

66,704

Non-current liabilities:

Other non-current liabilities

64

1,317

194

Deferred revenue

8,150

6,914

1,018

Convertible notes

230,031

-

Total non-current liabilities

238,245

8,231

1,212

Total liabilities

432,135

461,126

67,916



AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

As of

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

Shareholders’ equity

Common shares

48

48

7

Treasury shares

(1,999

)

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

956,735

978,453

144,111

Accumulated deficit

(453,359

)

(588,496

)

(86,676

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

6,363

7,990

1,177

Total shareholders’ equity

507,788

397,995

58,619

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

939,923

859,121

126,535



AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:

Net loss

(31,733

)

(40,436

)

(43,693

)

(6,435

)

(69,670

)

(135,138

)

(19,904

)

Add:

Share-based compensation

8,384

8,292

6,835

1,007

34,169

22,946

3,380

Fair value gain of long-term investment

(14,255

)

-

-

-

(17,231

)

-

-

Adjusted net loss

(37,604

)

(32,144

)

(36,858

)

(5,428

)

(52,732

)

(112,192

)

(16,524

)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

Net loss

(31,733

)

(40,436

)

(43,693

)

(6,435

)

(69,670

)

(135,138

)

(19,904

)

Add:

Interest expense

2,858

2,998

2,972

438

8,213

8,903

1,311

Depreciation of property and equipment

7,976

9,768

10,770

1,586

21,883

29,418

4,333

Amortization of intangible assets

604

1,094

1,128

166

1,594

3,285

484

Income tax expense

162

-

-

-

162

-

-

EBITDA

(20,133

)

(26,576

)

(28,823

)

(4,245

)

(37,818

)

(93,532

)

(13,776

)

Add:

Share-based compensation

8,384

8,292

6,835

1,007

34,169

22,946

3,380

Fair value loss gain of long-term investment

(14,255

)

-

-

-

(17,231

)

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

(26,004

)

(18,284

)

(21,988

)

(3,238

)

(20,880

)

(70,586

)

(10,396

)


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2020

Reconciliation of SAAS Businesses Revenue to Total Revenue

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Developer Service

21,930

45,775

43,709

6,438

Subscription

21,930

30,724

30,160

4,442

Value-Added Service

-

15,051

13,549

1,996

Vertical Application

33,585

20,711

21,886

3,224

Total SAAS Businesses Revenue

55,515

66,486

65,595

9,662

Add:

Targeted Marketing Revenue

146,436

64,308

43,006

6,333

Total Revenue

201,951

130,794

108,601

15,995

SAAS Businesses Gross Profits1

42,231

50,783

48,975

7,213

SAAS Businesses Gross Margin2

76.1

%

76.4

%

74.7

%

74.7

%

1 Our SAAS Businesses Gross Profit is calculated after excluding the Targeted Marketing gross profit (which is calculated as revenue less media cost) from the Group’s total gross profit.

2 Our SAAS Businesses Gross Margin is calculated by dividing the SAAS Business Gross Profit by SAAS Business Revenue.


Latest Stories

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment U.S. has deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic since May

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Georgia secretary of state: My family voted for Trump. He threw us under the bus anyway.

    I have fought to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia. It doesn't matter if the attacks come from the guy I voted for or not.

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • Biden says with his election, world leaders know 'America's back' and 'at the head of the table once again'

    President-elect Joe Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt on Tuesday that after the General Services Administration notified him on Monday that the official transition can begin, the Trump administration has been in touch."And I must say the outreach has been sincere -- it has not been begrudging so far and I don't expect it to be," Biden added.Biden told Holt that national security officials "immediately" contacted members of his team, and they are "already working out my ability to get presidential daily briefs, we're already working out meeting with the COVID team in the White House and how to not only distribute but get from a vaccine being distributed to a person able to get vaccinated, so I think we're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought might be in the past."When asked what his message is, Biden responded, "America's back. We're at the head of the table once again. I've spoken to over 20 world leaders, and they all are literally really pleased and somewhat excited America's going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder." He also made it clear Americans shouldn't expect "a third Obama term," because "we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration. President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America first. It's been America alone." More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states: document

    The United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Syria and Somalia, according to a document issued by a state-owned business park. The document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by Reuters, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on Nov. 18. It said applications for new employment and visit visas had been suspended for nationals, who are outside the UAE, of the 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen, until further notice.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican lawmaker calls for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for murder, to be elected to Congress

    Anthony Sabatini’s comment sparks demands for his resignation

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    The republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without imagesIn my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day.Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of MuhammadThat said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.”These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretationsThe Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography.Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial pastProviding historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed.With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought.[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University.Read more: * Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause * Why there’s opposition to images of MuhammadSuleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Why a watchdog group is troubled by Biden's secretary of state pick

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, "was known for his unimpeachable ethics," according to The American Prospect's prior report. That may be true, but how he's spent his time since the end of the Obama administration has left some critics bristling at his selection.In a July report, TAP put a spotlight on the strategic consultancy firm WestExec Advisers, of which Blinken and Michele Fourney, the favorite to lead the Pentagon in the Biden administration, were founding partners. The firm has ties to an array of industries, including: tech, financial services, aerospace, defense, and pharmaceuticals. But it's not exactly clear who the individual clients are since the firm, which is not registered to lobby, doesn't have to disclose them. The lack of transparency is a cause for concern among some observers, who are worried about people in the Biden, or any, administration getting too wrapped up in the interests of global corporations, TAP reported.Danielle Brian, the executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, a nonprofit watchdog group, told The New York Times that "those kinds of consulting shops," like WestExec, "take advantage of current laws, so there is no transparency in their clients and how they are trying to influence public policy for them. That's exactly the kind of people who should not be in an administration."There likely will be some clarity, however, since Blinken, as a political appointee, will have to disclose clients who paid $5,000 or more for his services in the past year. Read more about WestExec Advisers at The American Prospect. > Federal political appointees are required to disclose clients who paid $5k or more for their services in the past year. So Blinken's financial disclosure will be a rare glimpse into this sort of consultancy's clientele https://t.co/QqfICsYpx4> > -- Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 23, 2020More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Biden says with his election, world leaders know 'America's back' and 'at the head of the table once again' The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

    Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases breached half a million on Monday as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambled to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia's Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Trump unexpectedly held a 63-second press conference

    President Trump on Tuesday surprised the White House press corps by announcing he would be making remarks in the briefing room in just a few minutes. As it turned out, he just wanted to highlight that the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time ever earlier in the day. He called it a "sacred number."> President Trump: "I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000 and that's just despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/aKsXFqucfu> > -- CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2020Trump congratulated his administration and, "most importantly," the American people for the milestone, and then walked out of the room. The entire event lasted just over one minute, which CNN's Jim Acosta described as the "shortest briefing ever." Reporters, as has been the case for the past several weeks, fired questions at him to no avail and were left scratching their heads. > Trump spoke briefly about the stock market and took no questions.> > After he leaves, you can hear a reporter say, "Well that was weird as shit." pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally.

  • Charles Koch doubles down on saying he 'screwed up' with partisanship, but he's still supporting a Republican in the Georgia runoffs

    Charles Koch told Axios that he was "horrified" by some of the policies and positions that the Republican politicians he supported were talking about.