Aurora mother granted probation in child abuse case

Feb. 25—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 30-year-old mother from Aurora recently was granted a suspended sentence and probation on a conviction for felony abuse of her 6-year-old son.

Judge David Cole at a hearing Feb. 14 in Lawrence County Circuit Court sentenced Candace L. Bergei to six months in jail, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed the defendant on unsupervised probation for two years. The judge also ordered that she may have ongoing contact with her son under the court's supervision.

Bergei was charged with handling her 6-year-old son in a rough manner on May 21, 2019, and slamming his head into a bedroom door inside their home on East College Street in Aurora.

Police were called to Bergei's residence when neighbors reported seeing her outside the home cursing her son and telling him to get away from her and then pulling him back inside by his neck. An officer who responded noted a bump on the child's head, which the child initially reported having suffered in a fall off his bicycle.

The boy later admitted to police that his mother was mad at him because he could not remember something and that she grabbed him by the back of his head and slammed his head into the door. His mother acknowledged that she may have accidentally struck his foot with the door when she walked into his bedroom but denied having slammed or pushed him into the door.

Cole found the defendant guilty of the charge in a bench trial Dec. 10.