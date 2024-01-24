Aurora nets $500,000 state grant for trail project

Aurora has just received a $500,000 state grant for the construction of a nearly 3-mile trail in a right-of-way easement along railroad tracks from Chamberlain Road in Mantua to Aurora's historic Station District, shown.

Aurora has secured $500,000 for the Aurora Trail Phase One project, the city announced Monday.

The funding comes through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Clean Ohio Trails Fund grant program.

Phase One is a 2.8-mile, 10-foot wide, asphalt trail that will run from Chamberlain Road in Mantua to State Route 82 in Aurora’s historic Station District. It is being designed to be Americans With Disabilities accessible

The ODNR grant funding will be used toward construction costs. Phase One is currently being designed, with construction expected to begin this year.

“The Aurora Trail project," Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said in a news release, "is born from years of negotiating and planning, and we were fortunate to receive a permanent recreational easement over the entire Norfolk Southern right-of-way as part of our settlement with FirstEnergy when it purchased the right-of-way for its transmission line project. We are thrilled that a Rails to Trails project that will provide economic and health and wellness benefits to the community and region is becoming a reality.”

Womer Benjamin spoke about the trail project during her State of City address in February 2023.

FirstEnergy's proposal seven years ago to place electric transmission lines along the railroad corridor that runs through Aurora started several years of litigation filed by the city and negotiations with the utility. This ended with a settlement agreement which included placing limits on the heights of poles, as well as requiring landscape mitigation paid for by the utility and the city.

The settlement also required a recreational easement along the corridor's entire length, with the trail planned within that easement. A feasibility study was done in 2022.

“The addition of new multiuse trail infrastructure has always been a top priority of the Clean Ohio Trails Fund and your project will help further that goal," ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in a statement to the city.

According to the release, Aurora’s history with the railroad dates to the 1850s when the Cleveland & Mahoning Valley Railroad began transporting travelers from Aurora to the rest of the nation. The original Aurora Station burned down in 1904 and was replaced with the depot that stands today. The depot was identified in the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

"Aurora Trail design highlights this rich history and celebrates the vitality that will be brought into the district as a result of the trail," says the release.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Aurora nets $500,000 state grant for trail project