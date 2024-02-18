Aurora panel endorses Cities in Schools contract for youth summer programs

An Aurora City Council committee has recommended a $183,000 contract with Cities in Schools to provide summer programs for young people in the city.

The contract would continue a collaborative effort between the city and Cities in School for summer programs that has gone on since 2010.

Simon Rodriquez, Aurora’s youth services director, said the city competitively bids the contract each year, but “we find few that can meet” the requirements as Cities in Schools does.

The programs are summer camps for young people that sometimes include trips and other experiences, he said.

“But more importantly are the smiling faces,” Rodriguez said.

The programs are free for the participants, including transportation and admissions when necessary. Last year, some 285 students participated in the programs at five different sites.

This year, the programs will take place at Hill Elementary School, 724 Pennsylvania Ave., for the West Aurora School District; O’Donnell Elementary School, 1640 Reckinger Road, in the East Aurora School District; Wheatlands Elementary School, 2290 Barrington Drive, Aurora, in Oswego-based School District 308; and either Georgetown Elementary School, 995 Long Grove Drive, Aurora, or McCarty Elementary School, 3000 Village Green Drive, Aurora, in Indian Prairie School District 204.

Rodriguez said that final location has not been firmed up yet.

There also is a city-wide drama camp at Bardwell Elementary School, 550 S. Lincoln Ave. in Aurora.

The camps will take place June 3 to June 27 in the West Aurora and Oswego locations, as well as the drama camp. The dates are June 5 to June 27 in the East Aurora and Indian Prairie districts.

The Public Health, Safety and Transportation Committee voted unanimously to recommend the contract, which the City Council Committee of the Whole will consider Tuesday night.

