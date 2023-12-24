Aurora passes emergency ordinance with rules for migrant bus drop-offs
The state said it is paying to temporarily house hundreds of Chicago migrants in hotels as the crisis continues.
The state said it is paying to temporarily house hundreds of Chicago migrants in hotels as the crisis continues.
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, so a Porsche wasn't too expensive of a gift to give to the Kellys.
Score everything from sofas and mattresses to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid mixers for way less!
General Motors has temporarily halted sales of the brand new Chevy Blazer EV after some of the first vehicles shipped encountered a number of software problems. GM said its engineering teams are "working around the clock" toward a solution and that when it has one ready, Blazer EV owners will have to bring their vehicles to a dealership for a software update. GM also claimed a "limited number" of vehicles are affected but didn't offer a figure, and that the problems are "not safety related nor related to Ultium or Google Built-In."
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
Fears sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector is also under pressure.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
They're two of the most popular luxury cards on the market, but when it comes to Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve, which one should earn a spot in your wallet?
The loss of center Mitchell Robinson could spark the team to add reinforcements.
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that will ideally help you pay down your card balance without having to worry about accruing more interest.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejects special counsel Jack Smith’s request to fast-track a ruling on whether presidential immunity protects former President Donald Trump from being prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, likely delaying the federal trial.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Pornhub's parent company Aylo Holdings will pay $1.8 million to the U.S. government to resolve a charge of profiting off of sex trafficking. The company, formerly known as MindGeek, will enter a deferred prosecution agreement, which means that a monitor will be appointed to oversee Aylo and its compliance efforts for three years. Pornhub and other adult content sites owned by Aylo have come under fire for a history of negligence in moderating third-party uploads of adult content.
President Biden's approval rating keeps falling, even as inflation markedly improves.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Stocks continued their weekly winning streak on Friday after new data showed inflation pressures continued to ease in November.
Insomniac Games has weighed in publicly for the first time since hackers leaked over 1.3 million of the publisher’s private files. The studio posted that it’s “saddened and angered” by the cyberattack, describing the internal aftermath as “extremely distressing.”
A 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle in a Colorado wrecking yard.
With mortgage rates below 7% and home prices still elevated, here's what you need to know about buying a house this year.