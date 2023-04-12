Aurora police identify shooting victim

Police have released the identity of a 24-year-old Aurora man who died Sunday evening after he was found in a car in the city suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Myles Buie was found inside a vehicle on the 400 block of West New York Street around 10 p.m. Sunday after police responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired, police said in a news release.

Buie was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening, according to officials.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500. Information can also be reported anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or by going to p3tips.com/135.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who give information that leads to the arrest and capture of offenders.

mejones@chicagotribune.com