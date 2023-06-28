Aurora police looking for information about shooting that wounded two at graduation party

Aurora police are looking for witnesses or tips concerning a shooting at a graduation party earlier this month that left two people wounded on the city’s East Side, officials said.

Police received a 911 call around 10:36 p.m. June 3 reporting a fight in progress in the area of South Broadway and Bluff Street, police officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Police later discovered that two people had been shot in the back yard of a house in the 600 block of South Broadway, according to the release.

An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman injured during the shooting were taken to local hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition, police said Wednesday.

Detectives determined a large group was attending a graduation party at a house when a fight broke out and shots were then fired, police said.

Officials are asking anyone with information or tips to contact Aurora Police Department detectives at 630-256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 can be awarded to people who give information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest of a felony crime offender.

mejones@chicagotribune.com