Aurora police posted on Facebook Saturday that they recently received several reports of someone calling Aurora residents claiming to be an Aurora police officer and that the intended victims failed to attend a scheduled court appearance and need to pay fines.

In some cases, the caller recited the party's home address and threatened arrest.

Police said this is a scam and residents should not fall for it. Scammers can spoof phone numbers on caller ID to appear as if they're calling from Aurora Police Department.

"Rest assured we will not call you and ask for money under any circumstances," states the post.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Aurora police say 'police officer' calling residents is a scammer