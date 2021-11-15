Aurora police provide update on shooting near Colorado high school
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson briefed reporters after six teenagers were wounded in a shooting near a high school in Colorado. Watch Wilson's remarks here.
Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was
Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.
On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.
A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.
"You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]
Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.
Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder
Police were searching for the girl and her ex.
TAMPA — It’s been three years since Ricky Willis died. But on Monday, he spoke in a Tampa courtroom. On a big monitor near a witness stand, a jury could see and hear the 10-year-old talk about his family and cheerfully describe upcoming auditions for the TV show America’s Got Talent, where he planned to give a drum performance a few months later. “I’m basically gonna be going a lot of places,” ...
According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.
The guards are both in critical condition, according to police.
Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.
“I’m at a loss of words for what they’ve done,” Nya Sigin, a Minnesota teenager said earlier this week after a now-viral video showed a fellow […]
A South Florida man arrested on allegations of rape at New York City’s Central Park was on probation for an eerily similar attack in Sunny Isles Beach in 2020.
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a photo journalist on Tuesday in violation of his First Amendment rights, an attorney for the man says.
Jennifer Holmgren will serve at least 35 years of a 42-year prison sentence before she's eligible for release for molesting a student whom she tutored.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
When a future groom went to his front door expecting the delivery of a custom-made engagement ring, he was met instead by an assassin.
As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.