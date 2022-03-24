Aurora police say someone tried to puncture their tires with buried boards and nails

Aurora police say someone tried to puncture the tires of police cars by burying these boards with nails in them in two gravel areas where they park for traffic enforcement along West Mennonite Road.

Aurora police posted on Facebook Wednesday that someone buried boards with nails sticking out of them in two gravel areas off West Mennonite Road where Aurora officers park to conduct no through truck traffic and speed enforcement.

"Fortunately for us a law abiding citizen observed a male in a blue plaid jacket with a beard situating the boards just perfectly in an attempt to flatten some tires," the post says.

Aurora police say that boards with nails in them, shown here sticking up out of the ground, were buried in two gravel areas where they park for traffic enforcement along West Mennonite Road.

Police say they believe the male parked in the Tinkers Trail area and fled on foot prior to officers arrival. Anyone with information, including video, is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 330-562-8181.

"With the rising cost of lumber we would really like to get these boards back to him," the post says.

