Aurora police find vehicle with multiple bullet holes after Sunday shooting

Aurora police officers responded to a shooting Sunday evening on the city’s West Side and said they found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Police said officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Morton Avenue and discovered a car with multiple bullet holes near Morton and Plum Street.

Officers canvassed the area looking for witnesses and potential video footage from doorbell cameras, police said.

Police currently have no suspects and no injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

