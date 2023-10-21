Aurora police warn of spoofing scam to steal sensitive information

Aurora police have issued a warning that they have recently received complaints of a scammer spoofing the Aurora Police Department's phone number in an attempt to gain valuable sensitive information.

Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the phone number transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise their identity.

These scammers generally operate anonymously overseas where they are untouchable to law enforcement. They claim to be from a variety of entities such as the IRS, Amazon, etc. They will then try and extract personal information with stories that sound legitimate. The end game is to hack victims' accounts, take their identity, and steal their money.

Police are advising people not to take the bait, hang up and do not click on links, or provide them with any information.

