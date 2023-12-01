Aurora Shimmers in Starry North Dakota Sky

A photographer and storm chaser captured footage of the aurora borealis shimmering in the night sky above North Dakota in the early hours of Friday, December 1.

Elan Azriel recorded this video showing green pillars twinkling against a sky full of stars. “Although the aurora wasn’t as impressive as we expected, we still didn’t leave empty-handed,” Azriel wrote in the video caption.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said a strong magnetic storm was observed on December 1, with conditions expected to continue into Saturday, December 2. According to an aurora forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, auroral displays may be visible overhead from parts of northern Canada, all the way to New York City and possibly Raleigh, North Carolina, weather permitting. Credit: Elan Azriel via Storyful

