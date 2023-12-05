Aurora tree lighting tonight
Aurora tree lighting tonight
Amazon kicked off AWS re:Invent, its annual customer conference, in Las Vegas tonight with a few new serverless offerings designed to make it easier to manage Aurora, ElastiCache and Redshift serverless services. Matt Wood, AWS VP, says that Aurora Serverless is great for getting up and running very quickly with a cloud database, but over time, once you get to very, very high scale, and you're dealing with tens of millions of customers, or millions of different records, it becomes challenging for customers to deal with those kinds of numbers, forcing them to break the database into multiple pieces.
Will you be rocking a tree skirt this season? The post Cape or tree skirt? Influencer shares hack for looking cute and festive without breaking the bank. appeared first on In The Know.
Can a super tiny electric car still work in the US? We'll soon find out! Fiat will soon start selling the 500e hatchback stateside in 2024 for $32,500.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
They're perfect for that Christmas morning Instagram post. The post These are the coziest matching Christmas pajamas for couples appeared first on In The Know.
Stock up now while you can reap the savings — we even found bestselling reversible wrapping paper for the taking.
Snag the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 24,000 five-star shoppers while it's on sale.
Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.
Kiss performed its final live show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, and introduced a virtual band featuring digital avatars of the four current members. They were created by George Lucas' special effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
'Tis the season to tune in to the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting celebration!
Putting up a Christmas tree may mark the beginning of the holiday season for many, but there are some health hazards to watch out for.
Taylor Swift's longtime publicist issued a surprising rebuttal to a notorious rumor about the singer's private relationship with Joe Alwyn.
Is this just "performative cleaning"?
The tree also comes in pink, silver, gold, red and more fun colors.
Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards in the regular season.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
Formula E's new race archive offers every event from seasons 1-9 for free streaming on its website and app.
Wrap up this popular Anne Klein beauty and other designer watches (Kate Spade! Fossil!)—for up to 70 percent off!