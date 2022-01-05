Aurora woman accused of trying to hijack vehicle at gunpoint

Jan. 5—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 55-year-old woman has been ordered bound over for trial on charges that she tried to take another woman's vehicle at gunpoint Dec. 6 in Aurora.

Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the end of a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that Jesse F. Alley, of Aurora, should stand trial on counts of attempted robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 11.

Alley is accused of pointing a gun at Sydney Smith the morning of Dec. 6 in the 700 block of South Elliott Street in Aurora in an effort to commandeer Smith's vehicle.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Smith left the vehicle and ran inside a business to get away from Alley. A woman who witnessed the incident told police that Alley started to walk away down an alley and the woman called after her, asking what she was doing. She told police that Alley just pointed the gun at her and kept walking.

Police located the suspect the next day in a tent pitched in the backyard of a residence on East Highland Street and placed her under arrest.