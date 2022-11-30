Aurora woman bound over on child neglect charges

Nov. 30—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora woman waived preliminary hearings this week on felony charges of child neglect and endangerment.

Leeanna R. Sparks, 37, waived the hearings Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on three counts of child neglect and one count of first-degree child endangerment.

The charges stem from police calls June 10 and June 11, 2021, concerning a 3-year-old boy wandering the streets of Aurora unattended.

Probable-cause affidavits allege that the defendant's son was found in the street a first time the morning of June 10 "covered in dirt" and without any shoes on. Sparks told a responding officer that she had been throwing up and lost consciousness and did not know the boy had left their house.

Following up on the call less than an hour later, the officer purportedly found the boy gone again and his mother outside looking for him. Other people located him about a block away and he was returned to her care, according to an affidavit.

The afternoon of the same day, the officer responded to a call reporting the boy again outside their home unattended. Sparks told the officer that she had fallen asleep and did not know how long he had been outside.

The next day, another officer responded to a call from their neighborhood reporting the boy wandering about on his own. Sparks told that officer as well that she had fallen asleep and lost track of him.

Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 13.