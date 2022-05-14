Aurora woman obtains plea deal in vehicle hijacking attempt

May 14—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora woman was granted a suspended sentence and probation this week in a plea deal on charges of attempted vehicle hijacking.

Jesse F. Alley, 55, entered an Alford plea Wednesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal dismissing related counts of attempted first-degree robbery and armed criminal action and allowing the suspended sentence.

An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial. Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed Alley two years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Alley was charged with the three counts following an incident Dec. 6 in the 700 block of South Elliott Street in Aurora. A probable-cause affdavit stated that she pointed a gun at Sydney Smith in an effort to commandeer his vehicle.

Smith jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside a nearby business to escape the threat of possibly being shot. When he did, a woman who witnessed the incident told police that Alley started walking away. The woman called after her, inquiring why she did what she did, and Alley purportedly pointed the gun at her and just kept walking, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.