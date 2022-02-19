Aurora woman sent to prison for brass knuckles assault

Feb. 19—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 38-year-old woman accepted a plea offer this week in the kidnapping and beating of another woman three years ago in Aurora and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Christina L. Hull, of rural Aurora, pleaded guilty Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree assault assault in a plea deal dismissing four other felony counts that she was facing and calling for the five-year sentence.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hull the agreed-upon prison term.

The conviction pertains to the June 18, 2019, beating of Amanda Lowery on County Road 1212 near Aurora. Lowery later told a Lawrence County sheriff's investigator that she was dragged into the garage at the address and held captive by Hull and two others.

She said her hands and feet were bound with zip ties and she was beaten with brass knuckles until she escaped and summoned help, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A deputy arrived at the address just as two vehicles were leaving and gave chase with the deputy ultimately terminating the pursuit when the fleeing vehicles reached an adjacent county, according to the affidavit.

Hull had been facing two counts of first-degree assault and single counts of kidnapping, resisting arrest and delivery of a controlled substance filed after a search warrant purportedly turned up suspected methamphetamine at the residence where Lowery was held.