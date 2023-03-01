Aurora woman sentenced to eight years in prison for drug-induced homicide

An Aurora woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the drug-induced homicide of a Kendall County man, officials said.

A Kendall County judge sentenced Maritza Ruiz, 44, last week after charges were filed against her from an incident in July 2020, according to a press release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies found Stanley Heath dead in his home in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in an unincorporated area of Kendall County near Yorkville, according to the release. An analysis of his cellphone led deputies to question Ruiz about delivering heroin to Heath, officials said.

Prosecutors said Ruiz drove to meet Heath at his house to deliver heroin. Heath died as a result of taking the heroin, officials said.

Ruiz was charged with drug-induced homicide. She pleaded guilty in October 2022 and has remained in custody since she was arrested in November 2020, according to officials.

Ruiz will be required to serve at least 75% of the eight-year prison sentence, according to the release.

mejones@chicagotribune.com