Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €1.80

The board of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €1.80 on the 21st of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.9%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Aurubis' stock price has increased by 51% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Aurubis' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Aurubis is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 47.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 21%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Aurubis Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €1.35 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Aurubis has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Aurubis' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Aurubis' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Aurubis (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Aurubis not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

