Aurubis' (ETR:NDA) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €1.80 on the 21st of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Aurubis' stock price has increased by 50% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Aurubis' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Aurubis was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 49.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 22%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Aurubis Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €1.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Aurubis has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Aurubis will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Aurubis (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

