AU's current president Carlos Campo has a new job lined up - where he's headed

Carlos Campo, Ph.D., who has been president of Ashland University and Ashland Theological Seminary since 2015, will be leaving the university in spring to become the CEO of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. Ashland University previously announced his departure in August.

Campo's contract at Ashland University runs through May 31. He will take on his new role at the Museum of the Bible on June 17.

Speaking about his latest career milestone, Campo stated, "My wife Karen and I are thankful to the Board of the Museum of the Bible for extending this wonderful opportunity to us. We look forward to advancing the mission of this remarkable museum in the days ahead."

Ashland University President Carlos Campo will be come the CEO at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., in June.

Campo and his wife also thanked Ashland University for a wonderful nine years, which he says they will always remember with fondness and gratitude.

During his time as Ashland University president, Campo helped the university achieve various milestones. He notably spearheaded the formation, as well as completion of the Campaign for Every Individual. It has achieved more than $100 million, which is double its initial goal.

Ashland University noted the campaign is the largest in its history and resulted in the formation of the state-of-the-art, multi-use Niss Athletic Center, a major renovation of Clayton Hall (large residence hall), a series of campus beautification projects.

According to his campus bio, Campo is the 30th president of Ashland University. He serves as vice chair of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. He also represents Ashland University and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as a member of the NCAA President’s Council.

Campo previously served as president at Regent University and worked to make it the first university in Virginia (and notably one of 22 nationally) to receive an "A" rating from Association of College Trustees and Alumni.

Ashland University added the search is underway for its next president.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland University president Carlos Campo headed to D.C. for new role