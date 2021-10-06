Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in 'outrageous attack'

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Antisemitic vandalism was discovered at the site of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz on Tuesday, according to staff at the Auschwitz memorial and museum.

The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site in Poland, the largest of the 40 camps that made up the Nazi complex. Nine of the barracks were spray-painted with antisemitic slurs – all denying the Holocaust.

The museum said in a statement: "Such an incident – an offense against the Memorial Site – is, above all, an outrageous attack on the symbol of one of the great tragedies in human history and an extremely painful blow to the memory of all the victims of the German Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau camp."

German court: Trial date set for 100-year-old former Nazi guard

Polish police are investigating the crime, according to the museum. Staff released a public service announcement to any pedestrians who witnessed anyone near the death camp Tuesday morning.

"As soon as the police have compiled all the necessary documentation, the conservators of the Auschwitz memorial will begin removing traces of vandalism from historical buildings," the museum said.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial continues to preserve the Nazi camp on Polish soil from World War II. About 1 million Jews were murdered at Auschwitz in the 4½ years after the camp opened in 1940.Most were sent to gas chambers at Birkenau.

Security at the site has been funded by the museum's budget, and fully enclosing the property wouldn't be possible in the immediate future.

Holocaust history: Almost two-thirds of millennials, Gen Z don't know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, survey finds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Auschwitz death camp vandalized with antisemitic slurs, museum says

