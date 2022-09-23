Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB) investors are sitting on a loss of 54% if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 54% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Aussie Broadband because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

We don't think that Aussie Broadband's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last twelve months, Aussie Broadband increased its revenue by 56%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 54%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband shareholders are down 54% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 4.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Aussie Broadband you should be aware of.

Aussie Broadband is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

