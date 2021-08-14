Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Aussie Broadband Limited's (ASX:ABB) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to homes and businesses in Australia. The AU$695m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$12m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$21m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Aussie Broadband's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Aussie Broadband

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Aussie Broadband, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$18m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Aussie Broadband given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Aussie Broadband to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Aussie Broadband's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Aussie Broadband worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Aussie Broadband is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Aussie Broadband’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.