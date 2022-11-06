Aussie Slumps as China Vows to Stick With Covid-Zero Strategy

(Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar slumped early Monday as traders sought haven assets after Chinese authorities vowed to stick to their strict Covid-zero stance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Aussie fell as much as 1.1% to 64.02 US cents with kiwi trailing close behind, to lead major currencies including the euro and pound lower. The greenback climbed against its Group-of-10 peers as traders sought haven assets.

“It tells us how sensitive the market is to the end of China’s zero-Covid policy,” said Jason Wong, a currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand. “Some in the market will take the view, where there’s smoke there’s fire, and want to believe that China will ultimately relent and it is likely to be a gradual process.”

The drop comes after the Aussie surged 2.9% on Friday, it’s biggest gain in 11 years, amid hopes that China was on the brink of ending its Covid-zero policy. That was dashed at the weekend when health authorities vowed to “unswervingly” stick to the plan.

An unverified social media post last week, and a report authorities were working on plans to scrap a system that penalizes airlines for bringing virus cases into the country, boosted investor hopes that China’s pandemic policy may soon be loosened.

Read More: China Markets Set for More Volatility as Covid-Zero Policy Stays

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.